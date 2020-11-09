Google Play's annual 'Best of' awards are back. You can now vote for your favorite Android app, game, book, and movie on the Play Store.

Just like last year, each category has 10 items that have been trending over the last one year. The shortlist, picked by Google Play editors, varies by country, so you'll have to head over to the Play Store and look for the Best of 2020 awards banner on the homepage to check out the trending titles in your region.

Voting is set to close on November 23, while the winners will be announced on December 1. Google Play editors are also working on their own polls. Like the Users' choice awards, winners picked by Google Play editors will also be announced on the first day of December.

Last year, Ablo was crowned the Best app of 2019, while Spotify bagged the Users' Choice App of 2019 award. The award for the Best Game of 2019 went to Call of Duty: Mobile for its compelling gameplay. You can find the full list of Google Play's 2019 Best of awards winners here.