Google's Nest Hub (2nd Gen) smart display is finally making its way to India. However, it seems it won't include the headline Soli radar functionality that makes it one of the best smart displays on the market.

The Next Hub (2nd Gen) launched in the U.S. in March 2021 with the same Soli radar technology that was found in the Pixel 4. This enabled gesture controls and unique sleep tracking features to help users monitor various aspects of their sleep.

Google did not immediately respond to our request for comment, but company representatives explained the omission to Android Authority:

Some of the key headline features like sleep sensing is not functioning in the device (sic) because it is based on the same Soli radar technology that was used in Pixel 4. It is currently not cleared for use in India.

That makes a lot of sense, considering the Pixel 4 wasn't launched in India for this reason. However, this time around, Google still managed to bring the display to the market. However, at a price of ₹7,999, you're paying roughly the same for a device that is missing its headline feature.

That said, Indian buyers can spend an additional ₹1 before January 26 to receive a Nest Mini speaker with their purchase. Plus, you're still getting a pretty decent smart speaker and digital photo frame that can also control smart home products around your home. Whether you're willing to shell out for reduced functionality is entirely up to you.

The Nest Hub (2nd Gen) can be purchased in India via Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital.