Google is set to launch Android 12 in just a matter of weeks if past patterns are being followed, a new leak from the folks over at XDA Developers reveals a potential new feature. The company may finally be adding one-handed mode, an accessibility feature that makes using large phones easier. In most incarnations of this feature, the screen is '"shrunken" such that all touchable elements are now placed within reach of one's thumb.

XDA reported on Monday:

We do know that Google's current implementation in Android 12 involves shrinking the screen size down to 40% of its max size. We also know that there will be a way to trigger one-handed mode using the traditional 3-button mode as well as the newer gestural navigation mode. Currently, it's planned for one-handed mode to be added to Settings > System > Gesture > One-Handed, which makes sense since it's triggered using a gesture (likely swiping left/right on the navigation bar).

Most Android users should not see a substantial change when this rolls out. This is because phone makers like Huawei, Xiaomi, Samsung, and even Motorola already have a one-handed mode on their phones. With most phones now running between 5.5 to 7 inches, this has become a necessity in place of making small phones. Rather, the benefit of this is that Google's implementation can now be used universally by OEMs if they so choose. Anyone who wants to use Android One or Stock Android will also get this as a "free" feature, meaning that less work needs to be done.

Android 12 is also expected to come with an advanced theming option, a revamped interface with softer edges and more white-space, and a double-tap feature for Pixels. As with all features in development (even those that are officially announced), not all may make it to the finish line.

Are you interested in a one-handed mode on your phone or do you already have one? Let us know in the comments below.