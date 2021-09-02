Google Messages Wear Os Update Material YouSource: Derrek Lee / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Google Messages is being updated on Wear OS for some users.
  • The update gives the app a Material You-inspired design.
  • Play Store and Google Pay were among the apps that have been updated as well.

Just as promised, Google appears to be rolling out the Material You-inspired update to Wear OS smartwatches, according to some users on Reddit who noticed the updated look.

The update gives the app a more visual, rounded look that better separates individual threads and messages. The style isn't unlike the Play Store update update that rolled out on the best Wear OS watches recently and brings watches just a step closer to a Wear OS 3.

Wear Os Google Messages Update BeforeWear Os Google Messages Update AfterSource: Android Central

Functionally, the app is just about the same, and the changes appear to be largely visual. However, there also doesn't appear to be an option to delete individual messages, as you're only presented with the option to delete the entire conversation.

At the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Google highlighted the apps that would be updated on older Wear OS 2.x devices to bring enhanced user experiences. That included Google Messages, which can keep conversations synced between your watch and smartphone to easily pick up where you left off in a conversation.

So far, the update has appeared on our Mobvoi TicWatch E3 and Fossil Gen 5, both of which are on app version 9.2.030 "BaSingSe," although it hasn't yet shown up on our Galaxy Watch 4 models or TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. That said, it shouldn't be long before more devices receive the new look.

Google Pay Wear Os UpdateSource: Derrek Lee / Android Central Google Pay before and after recent update.

The update comes not long after Google updated Gboard, the Play Store app, and more recently the Google Pay, which now displays larger cards. Other apps like Spotify are also receiving updates for added functionality, although the availability of these updates may vary.

Unfortunately for some, these new app experiences are all they'll see of the new Wear OS 3 update, which will only roll out to select Mobvoi smartwatches and the new Fossil Gen 6 series. Unfortunately, that won't include the new YouTube Music app that's rolling out on the Galaxy Watch 4.

Have you noticed the new Google Messages on your Wear OS smartwatch? What do you think of the changes?

