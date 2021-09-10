Google Meet has rolled out a new option to easily access its background blur and backdrops. The videoconferencing service now lets you access all your visual effects through a new settings panel.

The new destination is accessible by clicking on the three-dot menu and then selecting the "Apply visual effects" button. A sidebar menu will then show up to let you choose a blur effect or image for your background. These steps work only when you're already in a meeting using some of the best laptops.

To access the settings panel prior to a meeting, you can head over to Google Meet's green room. There's a new "Effects" tab where you can set the background effects of your choice. As usual, you can preview how you look in your chosen style before joining a conference.