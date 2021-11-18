What you need to know Google Meet has picked up new immersive backgrounds on the web to make your video feed more realistic.

You can also use the new light and color filters to match your actual lighting condition with that of your chosen background.

Google has also raised the maximum number of people who can participate in a call to 500.

Google Meet's video backgrounds are an excellent way to replace your untidy surroundings with preset images or to apply a blur effect to video calls before or during a meeting. This feature has now been improved with a new update that creates the illusion that you are actually in your chosen background. The videoconferencing service's image backgrounds are now a bit more consistent with the weather in your location with the launch of immersive backgrounds on the web. You can pick from any of the different types of animated backdrops, including cafe and condo interiors. There are various iterations as well that you can apply to your chosen background, such as snowy or rainy weather and a day or night time setting. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more