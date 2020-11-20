Last month, Google rolled out breakout rooms in Google Meet to enable more engaging distance learning. Just as promised, Google is now launching breakout rooms to more Workspace editions. Breakout rooms in Google Meet will now be available to Google Workspace, Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus customers, as well as G Suite Business and Enterprise for Education customers.

To further improve the experience in breakout rooms, Google is also adding three new features. Participants can now seek help when they're in a breakout room. When someone asks for help, the moderator will be able to view the request from the moderator panel and join the breakout room. Additionally, moderators will now be able to set a timer for a breakout session. Participants in the breakout room will be alerted 30 seconds before the time is up and will then be prompted to go back to the main call.

It is also now possible for dial-in phone participants to be assigned to breakout rooms. As for anonymous users, Google says they will be able to join breakout rooms in two weeks.

