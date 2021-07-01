What you need to know
- Google may be working on a new Health app.
- The app will let you easily manage your medical records.
- You will also be able to share them with your friends and family.
Google is developing a new Health app that will enable Android users to get easy access to their medical records, according to an exclusive report from 91Mobiles.
The app will essentially serve the same purpose that Google Health did when it was launched in 2008. Google had hoped that the service would have a "real impact" on the day-to-day health experiences of people by giving them access to their personal health and wellness information. Unfortunately, Google decided to kill the service in 2012 as it failed to have a broad impact.
As you can see in the screenshots below, the Google Health app will give you a "unified view of your health" with information from "doctor's visits, labs, and more." The app appears to have dedicated tabs for Contacts and Sharing as well. It is possible that the Contacts tab will include all your healthcare contacts, while the Sharing tab will let you share your medical records with family, friends and medical professionals.
Apple's Health Records feature for iOS also works similarly by making it easier for iPhone users to manage and store their health records and giving them a more "holistic view" of their health.
The app is currently in the early stages of development, so it could take several weeks for it to become available on the Play Store for the best Android phones. It is also unclear if the company plans to merge the Google Health and Google Fit apps in the future.
Aside from shedding some light on the upcoming Health app, the report claims YouTube is working on a few updates for its mobile app — including a Patreon-like feature aimed at helping content creators generate additional revenue by offering certain perks to subscribers. Like Google Health, the new YouTube mobile feature is also said to be in the early stages of development.
