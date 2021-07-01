Google is developing a new Health app that will enable Android users to get easy access to their medical records, according to an exclusive report from 91Mobiles.

The app will essentially serve the same purpose that Google Health did when it was launched in 2008. Google had hoped that the service would have a "real impact" on the day-to-day health experiences of people by giving them access to their personal health and wellness information. Unfortunately, Google decided to kill the service in 2012 as it failed to have a broad impact.

As you can see in the screenshots below, the Google Health app will give you a "unified view of your health" with information from "doctor's visits, labs, and more." The app appears to have dedicated tabs for Contacts and Sharing as well. It is possible that the Contacts tab will include all your healthcare contacts, while the Sharing tab will let you share your medical records with family, friends and medical professionals.