What you need to know
- Google Maps is gaining new tools to help users avoid crowds and maximize their time with loved ones.
- The new Area Busyness feature will help you instantly spot when a part of town is at its busiest.
- Google is also expanding the Directory tab globally for Android and iOS users.
Google is introducing new Maps tools that it says will allow you to "keep it chill" this holiday. Along with a few new features, Google is also expanding some existing features to more locations around the world.
Google Maps' new Area Busyness tool will allow users find out when a neighborhood is near or at its busiest. Not only will the new feature help people who hate crowds see places to avoid, but also allow travelers to find out which parts of town are lively.
You can also view more information such as how busy an area is at different times of day, along with all the major attractions within it. Google says the new Area Busyness feature will roll out to Maps on both Android and iOS "in time for this holiday season."
Google is also expanding the Maps' Directory tab globally for all major airports, malls, and transit stations. Once the feature becomes available, you'll be able to find your way around large buildings more easily, and also see what stores are in a building, airport lounges, car rentals, parking lots, and other helpful information. In addition to the best Android phones, the Directory tab will be available on iOS too.
To help users save time on grocery shopping, Google is expanding pickup with Google Maps to over 2,000 store locations in more than 30 states across the U.S. Pickup with Google Maps now includes more Kroger Family stores like Kroger's, Fry's, Ralphs, and Marianos.
The feature was first launched in Portland, Oregon in March this year. Once you place your order from a retailer, pickup with Google Maps will let you track your order status and also share your ETA with the store.
Diablo Immortal closed beta impressions: It's all coming together
The latest closed beta for Diablo Immortal is out now, and with it, Blizzard has delivered some key updates to the game that make it a much more pleasant experience overall.
Google reportedly cancels the Pixel Fold but hasn't given up on foldables
According to a report from Display Supply Chain Consultants, the Google Pixel Fold has reportedly been scrapped and will not launch in 2022.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Folding a Note
Samsung aims for more mainstream adoption of its highest-end foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but do the new changes go far enough to convince people to spend $1,800 on it? Find out in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review!
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.