Earth Day is upon us, and Google is pointing out ways that Maps can help everyone stay. Google Maps on Android Auto already helps eco-friendly drivers of select EVs to efficiently map their routes with charging stations along the way. Today, Google highlights more ways that Google Maps can help everyone keep clean and go green by recycling and reusing items.

Google Maps is rolling out a new feature that allows businesses to add additional eco-conscious information to their profiles using their Google My Business accounts. This means that from now on, it'll be easier to find out where you can go to recycle materials like clothing, electronics, batteries, household hazardous waste, light bulbs, and more. Google will soon prompt some users to answer questions about places they visit to make sure recycling information is up-to-date and accurate.