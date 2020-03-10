Google is constantly finding new ways to make it easier to indulge your inner foodie. In the past, we've seen it roll out convenient new features, such as the ability to make reservations at a restaurant for you. Now, by using the power of Google Lens and Maps, it will even help you pick what to order once you get there.

To access the feature, first, open Google Maps and locate a restaurant on the map. Tap on the restaurant's name to bring up the main page and choose the "menu" tab. Select "view menu" and tap on one of the images someone has uploaded. You should notice a new chip at the bottom of the image called "Explore dishes" with the Google Lens icon.