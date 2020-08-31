Google has been working on building out its mobile Android experience to be child-friendly. It has YouTube Kids and Family Link, it's also introduced a teacher-approved section of the Play Store to keep children learning at home. It even added a Read-Along app, aimed at helping younger kids start learning to read. Now. it's taking all these efforts to their logical conclusion and building in a new feaure — Kids Space — for Android devices. Specifically, it'll be made available on tablets.

Once engaged, it'll enable a colorful interface showcasing a selection of child-friendly media ranging from games to videos to books to apps. Google says this mode will only come on certain tablets, like Lenovo's upcoming Smart Tab M10 HD Gen 2 tablets. More Kids Space equipped tablets will be on their way soon, but Google didn't specify which brands.