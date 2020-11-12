What you need to know
- Google will not be releasing a YouTube Rewind montage this year as it has done for the past 10.
- The company says that it just "doesn't feel right" in light of all the things that have happened so far.
- YouTube Rewind is still expected to return in 2021.
YouTube is pressing the pause button on YouTube Rewind for 2020. Running annually for the past decade, YouTube Rewind has had its ups and downs, but this year the company says it's not appropriate for 2020
In a statement shared on Twitter, YouTube said:
Since 2010, we've ended the year with Rewind: a look back at the year's most impactful creators, videos, and trends. Whether you love it — or only remember 2018 — Rewind was always mean to be a celebration of you. But 2020 has been different. And it doesn't feel right to carry on as if it weren't. So, we're taking a break from Rewind this year. We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You've found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You've made a hard year genuinely better.
It's worth noting that YouTube Rewind 2018 and 2019 were both chaotic affairs, with one being received with the enthusiasm of milk left outside in the summer and the other just being overwhelming in its blandness. While someone somewhere may have been looking forward to this year's Rewind for whatever reason, the YouTube team is probably relieved to have a year off from the cycle.
Still, compared to everything else that's going on, even another horribly dunkable YouTube Rewind montage wouldn't have been so bad.
