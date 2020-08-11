Google today rolled out a new Search feature for users in India, allowing them to create virtual visiting cards and build up their online presence.

The feature, called people cards, lets one highlight their own website, social profiles, and other information that they want others to know when searching for their name on Google. When searching for someone on Search using a mobile device, users in India will now see a module with the person's name, profession, and location. When you tap on a module, you can view their card, which will include more information about them.

Lauren Clark, Product Manager, Google Search, wrote in a blog post:

For the millions of influencers, entrepreneurs, prospective employees, self-employed individuals, freelancers, or anyone else out there who wants to be discovered, we hope this new Search feature will help the world find them.

To create a new people card, you will first have to sign in to your Google account. Next, search for your name or "add me to Search" and tap on the prompt that appears. You can now start building your people card with links to your websites and social media profiles, a description of yourself, and contact information.

To help maintain the quality of information on people cards, Google requires users to authenticate their account with a phone number. There is also a limit of one people card per Google account, along with "a number of mechanisms" to fight against abusive or spammy content. In case you want your people card to no longer appear in search results, you can have it deleted at any time.

Best Android Phones in India