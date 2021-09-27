Google is giving users the option to use personalized images as profile avatars with the launch of Google Illustrations.

The company announced the new collection on Monday as a way for users to set a profile photo that matches their own personal style while providing privacy for those that would rather not use an actual image of themselves.

On Google, a single image acts as a reflection of you across a variety of products, like when you send an email, write a comment on a document or share your location with your family on Maps. Of course, people have different preferences of how they want to be represented digitally....But for some people, there isn't an option that's a good fit for them.

Google Illustrations will allow users to personalize their images to fit their interests, starting with a wide selection of topics to choose from, such as animals, sports teams, technology, space, and plenty others. The images can be customized with different colors, and users can focus on a specific part of the image for additional personalization.