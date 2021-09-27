What you need to know
- Google is launching a set of colorful avatars that can be used as profile pictures.
- The Illustrations feature a range of topics, from animals to space, technology, sports, and more.
- The new Illustrations editor will be available on select Google apps with more following soon.
Google is giving users the option to use personalized images as profile avatars with the launch of Google Illustrations.
The company announced the new collection on Monday as a way for users to set a profile photo that matches their own personal style while providing privacy for those that would rather not use an actual image of themselves.
On Google, a single image acts as a reflection of you across a variety of products, like when you send an email, write a comment on a document or share your location with your family on Maps.
Of course, people have different preferences of how they want to be represented digitally....But for some people, there isn't an option that's a good fit for them.
Google Illustrations will allow users to personalize their images to fit their interests, starting with a wide selection of topics to choose from, such as animals, sports teams, technology, space, and plenty others. The images can be customized with different colors, and users can focus on a specific part of the image for additional personalization.
The new illustrations editor will be available throughout the best Android phones on Google Contacts and Workspaces apps like Gmail. To change the profile avatar, tap the profile thumbnail at the top right, tap the thumbnail in the dialogue, and select "Add profile picture," which will pull up a new image selector with a section dedicated to the Illustrations collection.
Google says that it will bring Illustrations editor to more apps and platforms, including the web and iOS devices. The company also plans to expand the collection, giving users even more options to choose from.
