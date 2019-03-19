Alongside everything it announced about its new gaming platform Stadia, Google also announced it had created a new first-party studio of the same name that will focus on developing games specifically for the Stadia platform as well as work with external developers to help them integrate the Stadia technology into their games..

"Stadia will be a driving force defining the future of games and entertainment" — Jade Raymond

Actual concrete details about the studio such as its size or location — or even a hint at what titles it might already be working on — were not revealed during the presentation, but we do know that the new studio will be headed by Jade Raymond who has worked as a producer and executive at both EA and Ubisoft and was brought onboard at Google back in late 2018 for a top secret project which we now know is Stadia.

Google has always encouraged game development through the Google Play Store, but this will be the first time that the company will try its hand at developing its own games. Raymond's wisdom and expertise gained from two decades of experience working in the video game industry will be crucial in guiding Stadia to the ambitious heights that Google is hoping this new platform will reach.

You can learn more about the Stadia development platform and apply to be a Stadia developer here.

Stadia: What you need to know about Google's game streaming service