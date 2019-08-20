Back in 2017 when Google launched the Android Go program, it created an assortment of "Go" apps to go along with it — essentially lightweight versions of its various applications that take up less storage space and use less data.

Go apps were designed with developing countries in mind, but a lot of them have since become available globally due to their popularity. On August 20, Google announced that Google Go was getting that treatment.

Google Go is a paired down version of the main Google app, offering key features such as Google Lens, Discover, easy access to images, a read-out-loud feature that enables users to listen to the text on a webpage, and Google's unmatched search algorithm.

The best part? Google Go takes up considerably less space on your phone (it only weighs a little over 7MB) and works well even when you have a spotty internet connection.

If you want to give Google Go a shot, you can download it right now from the Play Store for free.

How does Google's new Gallery Go compare to Google Photos?