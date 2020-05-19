What you need to know The helical sensing matrix (HSM) using E-textiles are currently in the prototype phase.

Interactions can be done via pinching, sliding, twisting, and other ways to control various devices and programs

Fiber optic strands can be woven into the fabric to give visual feedback through light.

Google has been experimenting with fabrics for a while — remember the Project Jacquard jacket from Levi? Not to mention all of the fabrics that have made their way into the lineup of smart speakers and phone cases. Now, Google is looking at ways to add media and other controls to fabric-wrapped cords.

In a post to the Google AI Blog, prototypes for a helical sensing matrix (HSM) using E-textiles are shown off. HSM is essentially braided fabric with "smart threads" woven in that contain capacitive characteristics — meaning you can touch the cord to make things happen on your devices.