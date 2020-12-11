The Google Messages app finally gained support for iMessage-like emoji reactions earlier this year. While emoji reactions have been limited to the Google Messages Android app so far, the feature is now making its way to the Messages web client . As reported by the folks at Android Police , the Messages for Web client now shows new buttons for emoji reactions and overflow options when you hover next to any message.

When you tap on the emoji button, you will be able to choose from seven different reactions: thumbs-up, thumbs-down, heart eyes, sad, angry, surprise, and tears of joy. You can send emoji reactions not just to messages from others, but also your own in any individual or group chat. As per Android Police, the feature is already available in several countries around the world and is likely to be rolled out to everyone within the next few days.

The Google Messages app is soon expected to gain end-to-end encryption support as well. As we reported earlier this week, the feature is now rolling out to beta testers and is expected to be rolled out to everyone in the coming weeks.

How to set up Android Messages for web