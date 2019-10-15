What you need to know
- The Pixel 4 will be showing up on all 4 major U.S. carriers
- Pixel 4 will also be on Google Fi, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Visible.
- Google's phones used to launch as exclusives to Verizon and Google Fi.
A sticking point for Pixel fans used to be the places that you could pick up the phone. For Pixel 4, Google is launching on all major U.S. carriers — Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile — in addition to Google Fi, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Visible.
While the Pixel 3 series was only available on Verizon at launch, it did make its way to T-Mobile, Sprint, U.S. Cellular, Spectrum Mobile (Charter), and C Spire when the Pixel 3a series was released.
Prices have been shown to start at $799 for the Pixel 4 and $899 for the Pixel 4 XL for the 64GB models, with a bump in price to get the 128GB storage option.
