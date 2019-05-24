Google Duo customers in a few markets picked up group video calling earlier this month, and the feature is now going live for everyone on Android and iOS. The feature lets you talk with up to eight people at a time, and like regular calls, group calls are end-to-end encrypted.

Google is also rolling out a few additional features in its largest market, India. Google says that nearly 60% of all Duo calls in India included someone outside of the top eight cities, and it's rolling out a data saver feature in the country. Users will be able to use up to 50% less data with the feature enabled, and it works both on Wi-Fi and cellular networks. Data saver is also going live in Brazil and Indonesia, and will be making its way to other markets shortly.

From Google Duo's product manager Shweta Vaidya: