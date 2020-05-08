Google rolled out web support for one-on-one calls through its Duo video calling service last year, but today it announced that group calls on the web will finally be rolling out in the coming weeks.

Starting as a preview on Chrome, group calls on the web will be introduced alongside a redesigned Duo layout that allows you to see more people at once on your screen. In addition, anyone with a Google account will be able to join Duo group calls simply by using a link.