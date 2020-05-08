What you need to know
- Group calls will be coming to Duo on the web in the coming weeks, initially as a Chrome preview.
- A new family mode lets you draw and apply video filters in Duo calls.
- Those same filters and effects are coming to regular Duo calls as well.
Google rolled out web support for one-on-one calls through its Duo video calling service last year, but today it announced that group calls on the web will finally be rolling out in the coming weeks.
Starting as a preview on Chrome, group calls on the web will be introduced alongside a redesigned Duo layout that allows you to see more people at once on your screen. In addition, anyone with a Google account will be able to join Duo group calls simply by using a link.
Google is also adding a new family mode to Duo, which lets you draw on the screen for others in the call to see, or apply video effects and masks. You can access family mode from the overflow menu during any call, and it automatically hides the buttons to hang up or mute your audio to prevent accidental touches.
Those same masks and effects will be slowly rolling out to regular Duo calls as well, with a Mother's Day effect launching as early as this week.
