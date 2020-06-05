"Currents is a G Suite app that enables people to have meaningful discussions and interactions across your organization, helping keep everyone in the know and giving leaders the opportunity to connect with their employees," the G Suite team said.

After being shut down in 2018 and shunted into the enterprise, Google+ is finally shutting down for real next month (via The Verge ) as Google replaces the service with a new Currents app (not to be confused with the other Google Currents ).

After a long beta testing period, it's now coming to vanquish Google+ one last time. For enterprise users who used the old service, Google will make the transfer as seamless as possible with all posts and data being migrated and all URLS being redirected to their equivalent Currents pages.

Google+ was shut down after it failed to catch on with consumers, but its failure was accelerated by a security vulnerability. Google said at the time:

This review crystallized what we've known for a while: that while our engineering teams have put a lot of effort and dedication into building Google+ over the years, it has not achieved broad consumer or developer adoption, and has seen limited user interaction with apps. The consumer version of Google+ currently has low usage and engagement: 90 percent of Google+ user sessions are less than five seconds.

Google+ is dead. Google Currents is alive, and what's old is new again. Currents will be made generally available to G Suite users from July 6.

