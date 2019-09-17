On Monday, September 16, Google sent out official invites to press to attend the announcement of its Pixel 4 series on October 15 in New York City. The rumor mill has been in full-force as of late, and most recently, 9to5Google found that a couple of Redditors—LousyTX and NVRLand— snapped a few photos of a Times Square billboard showing off the Pixel 4.

The ad was reminding passersby that you can ask your Google Assistant to set a reminder for the upcoming October 15 event. More importantly, it confirmed to everyone that coral/orange — who knows what Google will actually call the color — is going to be an official hue for the Pixel 4.