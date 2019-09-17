What you need to know
- An advertisement in Times Square confirms the Pixel 4's coral colorway.
- We're expecting black and white colors along with the coral one.
- Google will announce the Pixel 4 and its other new hardware on October 15.
On Monday, September 16, Google sent out official invites to press to attend the announcement of its Pixel 4 series on October 15 in New York City. The rumor mill has been in full-force as of late, and most recently, 9to5Google found that a couple of Redditors—LousyTX and NVRLand— snapped a few photos of a Times Square billboard showing off the Pixel 4.
The ad was reminding passersby that you can ask your Google Assistant to set a reminder for the upcoming October 15 event. More importantly, it confirmed to everyone that coral/orange — who knows what Google will actually call the color — is going to be an official hue for the Pixel 4.
We've previously seen the coral colorway in leaked hands-on images of the phone, but this is the first time Google's publicly acknowledged its existence.
Along with the bold color, the Pixel 4 is also expected to feature a 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 processor, two rear cameras, and Google's Motion Sense technology that'll allow you to control parts of the Pixel 4's interface just by waving your hand over the display.
