Google rolled out global media controls in Chrome last year, making it easier for users to manage audio and video playback. A spotted by an eagle-eyed Redditor, Google is now planning to make a few more changes to media controls in Chrome to make casting easier.

An entry in the Chromium Gerrit reveals Google will be adding a row of shortcuts to cast targets at the bottom of the media picker. Users will be able to view a full list of cast targets by clicking on an arrow button to the right. As can be seen in the screenshots below, the revamped media picker in Chrome will look fairly similar to media controls in Android 11 on the best Android phones.