What you need to know
- Google is introducing new features to its Chrome browser for both desktop and Android users.
- The latest Chrome update allows desktop users to customize the browser with their choice of background, color, and theme.
- New features that are being rolled out to Android users include new tab grid layout and tab grouping.
Last week, Google released the stable Chrome 77 update for Android, Windows, Linux, and iOS platforms, bringing a few new features and improvements. The company has now announced another new update that will be rolled out for desktop and Android Chrome users over the next few weeks.
The Chrome Android app is getting a new grid layout, aimed at making it easier for users to select tabs and preview thumbnails of open tabs. Grouping tabs on Android devices is also now easier.
To group your open tabs in Chrome, simply drag and drop one tab on top of another in the tab grid layout. You can switch between the tabs in the group using the tab switcher at the bottom of the screen.
Both desktop and Android Chrome users can now get answers to their questions directly in the address bar. When you're looking for results about sporting events or translations of a foreign word, the answers will now show up inside the address bar as you type the query.
Google has also introduced the ability to customize the background, color, and theme for Chrome desktop users. You can access the customization options from the "Customize" FAB that appears in the bottom-right corner. In addition to changing the background, you can now change the color of the entire browser depending on your preference.
5 reasons a Chromebook is better than an iPad and 5 reasons it's not