Last week, Google released the stable Chrome 77 update for Android, Windows, Linux, and iOS platforms, bringing a few new features and improvements. The company has now announced another new update that will be rolled out for desktop and Android Chrome users over the next few weeks.

The Chrome Android app is getting a new grid layout, aimed at making it easier for users to select tabs and preview thumbnails of open tabs. Grouping tabs on Android devices is also now easier.

To group your open tabs in Chrome, simply drag and drop one tab on top of another in the tab grid layout. You can switch between the tabs in the group using the tab switcher at the bottom of the screen.