What you need to know
- Google is working on a new search widget for Chrome on Android.
- In addition to a search bar, the upcoming 'Quick Action Search Widget' will add four other shortcuts.
- The widget's design is similar to the new two-tile widget Google rolled out to Chrome for iOS last month.
Google added new homescreen widgets to Chrome for iOS last month, giving users "lightning-fast access" to Search. As spotted by Chrome Story, the company is now testing a similar widget called "Quick Action Search Widget" for Chrome on Android.
If you have the latest Google Chrome Canary installed on your phone, you can enable the widget by searching for 'Quick Action Search Widget' in chrome://flags and restarting the app. Once the flag is enabled, you will be able to add the widget to your homescreen. Since the widget is currently under development, it isn't fully functional yet. When you tap on the search bar, it only opens a new tab currently. As you would expect, tapping on the four blank spaces does nothing at all.
Going by the similarities in design to the two-tile widget added to iOS with the Chrome OS 90 update last month, the shortcuts in the Android widget could offer the same functionalities. The first three spaces in the quick action search widget are likely to include a button to open a new incognito tab, quick access to voice search, and a QR code scanner.
According to a code change posted to the Chromium Gerrit earlier this week, the fourth blank space might include a shortcut to Chrome's offline Dino Run game. On iOS, Chrome Dino is available as a separate widget.
Aside from the new widget, Google has also started working on adding support for Material You coloring to Chrome on Android 12.
Initially, dynamic coloring in Chrome will be limited to Google's Pixel phones. Eventually, however, Google may expand support to the best Android phones from other brands.
Lenovo Flex 5 (14") review: Ready to work hard and play not-so-hard
Lenovo's Flex 5 Chromebook has been our favorite since its debut last spring, and now its Windows counterpart has won over our hearts as well — so long as you don't take it outside.
HBO Max finally expands outside the US to 39 new territories
After more than a year as a U.S. exclusive, HBO Max is finally rolling out in Latin America and the Caribbean, with Europe following later this year.
From dumpster fire to crown jewels: Wear OS finally got good at MWC 2021
Wear OS has had a tumultuous journey over the years, but with the new partnership between Google and Samsung, Wear OS 3.0 looks to be the savior that Android-based smartwatches have needed.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!