Google Camera 8.1 update is now rolling out to older Pixel phones

Google introduced a number of new features with the v8.0 update for its Camera app, including an overhauled user-interface with improved zoom controls and a wide-angle portrait mode. The latest version of the app, which had so far been exclusive to the Pixel 5, is finally rolling out to Google's older Pixel phones.

As reported by Android Police, some Pixel 4 XL users have started receiving the Google Camera v8.1 update through the Play Store. Unsurprisingly, the update doesn't bring all the new features that Google introduced with the Pixel 5. However, you do get a refreshed UI, Cinematic Pan, and a few other new features.

At this point, however, it isn't clear if Google plans to roll out the latest version of its Camera app to all older Pixels. Sideloading the Google Camera 8.1 APK also doesn't seem to work currently. So if you own an older Pixel phone, you will have to wait for the update to become available on the Play Store.

Only a small number of Pixel 4 XL users appear to have received the update so far, which means a wider rollout is yet to begin. It is likely that more older Pixel devices will begin receiving the update by the end of this month.