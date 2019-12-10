What you need to know
- Google is improving its support for countries that speak Arabic as a primary language.
- It's bringing Google Assistant to 15 more countries as a result.
- Maps will also get added safety features.
Google has announced improved support for Arabic speaking results. It's making updates to Assistant, Search, and Maps.
First, let's start with the most significant feature — Assistant. Google's bringing support for the digital assistant to more Arabic speaking countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, and Mauritania. Google already supports Arabic in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, bringing the total count to 17 countries.
Next, the company is bringing its "off-route" alert feature to the Maps app for the Middle East and North Africa regional users. If you've got a chronic case of being unable to follow directions like myself, the Google Maps app will let you know when you've gone off its recommended route. Alternatively, if your driver is taking a route of their own, Google Maps will also let you know for safety reasons. Furthermore, Maps will be adding a motorcycle mode, taking into account one of the most popular means of transportation in the region. This feature is already here in Egypt, with Algeria and Tunisia next on the list.
Finally, Google's Visual Search is being extended to Arabic users. Not to be confused with Google Lens or Image Search, this is simply the info-box Google provides when you search for popular topics like a person or movie.
All these features will be available to Arabic users starting from today.
