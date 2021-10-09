What you need to know
- Arlo cameras now let Google Assistant speakers and displays send you voice alerts when motion has been detected.
- You'll receive voice announcements when an Arlo camera detects a person, package, vehicle, or even an animal within its field of view.
- The new feature requires an Arlo Secure subscription and is compatible with a few Arlo camera models.
Arlo has updated its Google Assistant integration to support voice alerts, allowing your Nest Hub to verbally alert you when an Arlo camera detects motion.
The latest update expands the capabilities of Arlo's smart motion detection alerts. When you connect your camera to Google Home, Assistant-powered speakers and displays will make voice announcements when Arlo detects a person or animal outside your door. Other activities, such as when a package arrives or a vehicle passes by, will also be detected.
Of course, you'll have to connect your Arlo camera to your Assistant speaker or display, and then turn on voice notifications. Supported devices include the Google Home Mini, Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, and Chromecast devices.
To receive voice alerts, you'll also need an Arlo Secure subscription. You'll then have to link your Arlo account with Google Home. The object detection feature, however, is only available for a few Arlo cameras, including the best Arlo cameras such as the Arlo Pro 3, Pro 4, and Essential Series.
You must enable voice notifications for your linked Arlo camera in the Google Home app. The Arlo Doorbell, on the other hand, can only send voice notifications to speakers and smart displays when the doorbell button is pressed.
It's worth noting that notification settings in the Arlo app are mirrored on your Assistant speaker or display. This means that if you disable camera notifications in the Arlo app, Google Assistant won't send you notifications as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Instagram is back up so you can go back to scrolling through Reels
Facebook's services were temporarily down after a massive outage earlier in the week that took down Instagram and WhatsApp.
Review: The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is health and fitness tracking done right
When you're seeking a highly efficient fitness watch, there are tons of options. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is a user-friendly smartwatch that covers the essentials in a fun yet organized manner.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max
The Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max are two of the best phones you can buy right now. They offer incredible hardware, great cameras, and gorgeous designs, so let's take a look at what you get with each device and what's best for your needs.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.