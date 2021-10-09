Arlo has updated its Google Assistant integration to support voice alerts, allowing your Nest Hub to verbally alert you when an Arlo camera detects motion.

The latest update expands the capabilities of Arlo's smart motion detection alerts. When you connect your camera to Google Home, Assistant-powered speakers and displays will make voice announcements when Arlo detects a person or animal outside your door. Other activities, such as when a package arrives or a vehicle passes by, will also be detected.

Of course, you'll have to connect your Arlo camera to your Assistant speaker or display, and then turn on voice notifications. Supported devices include the Google Home Mini, Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, and Chromecast devices.

To receive voice alerts, you'll also need an Arlo Secure subscription. You'll then have to link your Arlo account with Google Home. The object detection feature, however, is only available for a few Arlo cameras, including the best Arlo cameras such as the Arlo Pro 3, Pro 4, and Essential Series.

You must enable voice notifications for your linked Arlo camera in the Google Home app. The Arlo Doorbell, on the other hand, can only send voice notifications to speakers and smart displays when the doorbell button is pressed.

It's worth noting that notification settings in the Arlo app are mirrored on your Assistant speaker or display. This means that if you disable camera notifications in the Arlo app, Google Assistant won't send you notifications as well.