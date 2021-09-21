Google and Reese Whitherspoon have come together to bring hands-free, personalized reading recommendations to your Google Assistant-enabled devices.

Starting today, users in English-speaking countries can access Reese's Book Club from their phone, smart display, or the best Google Assistant speakers just by saying, "Hey Google, read with Reese's Book Club." First-time users will be greeted with an introduction about the service from Reese herself and jump right into learning about this month's book pick.

With Reese's Book Club, users can gain insight about monthly book picks with video and audio from Reese Whitherspoon as she discusses why she enjoyed a particular book. And if it's a book you've already read, she also provides reviews for book picks as well. Users can also take a quiz to help customize book recommendations based on their interests.

And if a book catches your eye, you can head over to Google Play Books and purchase it or add it to your "book pile."