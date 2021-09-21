What you need to know
- Google has partnered with Reese Witherspoon to bring her book club to the Assistant.
- Reese's Book Club will bring personalized reading recommendations to Google Assistant devices.
- Users can access the feature by saying, "Hey Google, read with Reese's Book Club."
- The feature will work even if you're not a member.
Google and Reese Whitherspoon have come together to bring hands-free, personalized reading recommendations to your Google Assistant-enabled devices.
Starting today, users in English-speaking countries can access Reese's Book Club from their phone, smart display, or the best Google Assistant speakers just by saying, "Hey Google, read with Reese's Book Club." First-time users will be greeted with an introduction about the service from Reese herself and jump right into learning about this month's book pick.
With Reese's Book Club, users can gain insight about monthly book picks with video and audio from Reese Whitherspoon as she discusses why she enjoyed a particular book. And if it's a book you've already read, she also provides reviews for book picks as well. Users can also take a quiz to help customize book recommendations based on their interests.
And if a book catches your eye, you can head over to Google Play Books and purchase it or add it to your "book pile."
You don't have to be a member to access Reese's Book Club, but if you already are, you can link your account to bring your personalized profile to the Google Assistant experience. If you're a new user, you can also sign up for free with your Google Account.
For a more hands-on experience, Reese's Book Club members will have access to discussions, various prizes and perks, advance notice of monthly book picks, and more, all of which can be accessed through the Android app.
