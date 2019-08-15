If you have a Google Home or Nest Hub, chances are you're a frequent user of the Reminders feature. Being able to have the Assistant remind you to take out the trash or call back your mom is incredibly handy, and today, it's getting a welcome upgrade with the introduction of assignable reminders.

With assignable reminders, you can now tell the Assistant to remind someone else in your family to do something. For example, you could say, "Hey Google, remind Greg to take out the trash at 8 PM."

This also works with location-based reminders, meaning you could also say something to the tune of, "Hey Google, remind Mary to do her homework when she gets home."

You can only assign reminders to people that are in your Google family group or have linked their Google account to a Smart Display or smart speaker your account is also on. Furthermore, you can only assign a reminder to someone if they're in your Google Contacts.

Assignable reminders are rolling out over the next few weeks. They'll initially be available in English on phones, speakers, and Smart Displays in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.