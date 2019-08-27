Google Assistant is a fantastic service that makes our lives so much easier. It's a service I've become highly reliant on between all my smart speakers and my phone. However, one of its less redeeming qualities is how talkative it is.

Google is looking to improve this, though. Last July, it introduced the new chime noise for smart speakers when controlling lights in your smart home. Now, Google is finding a way to make Assistant less chatty on your phone as well.

The new setting allows you to toggle off speech output on your phone. No longer will you be forced to hear your phone screaming back at you when you ask Assistant a question. Once enabled, this option disables the speech entirely and simply displays the results on your screen silently.

I, for one, could not be more excited about this new option. There are so many times I avoid using the Assistant in quiet rooms or in public because I don't want to blast everyone with Google Assistant's voice feedback.

In order to disable speech output on your phone, you'll need to first open up Google Assistant by long-pressing the home button or saying "OK Google" or "Hey Google".