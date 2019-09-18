What you need to know
- Google is introducing a second voice option for the Assistant in nine more languages: German, French, Dutch, Norwegian, Italian, Korean, Japanese, English in the U.K. or English in India
- All the new voices were built using Deepmind's WaveNet technology, which make them sound natural.
- You will be able to choose from the different voices by heading over to Settings in the Assistant app.
Google is rolling out a new way to personalize the Assistant in nine new countries. The company has announced the launch of new voices in German, French, Dutch, Norwegian, Italian, Korean, Japanese, and English in the UK as well as India.
Until now, the ability to choose different voices for the Google Assistant was only available in the U.S. Users in the U.S. can already choose from 11 different English voices.
If you live in one of the countries that's getting a second voice option, you can select your preferred voice by going into your Settings in the Assistant app. Thanks to DeepMind's WaveNet technology, all the new voices that are being rolled out today sound like a native speaker.
Google claims each of the new voices have been trained to understand the unique way in which people in these countries talk, their accents, cultural references, and more. The Mountain View-based company has also come up with a unique way of displaying the new voices. Instead of displaying them by gender, they will be displayed by color.
To help more people experiment with different voices, users will be randomly assigned a voice when they first set up assistant. This will ensure everyone has a 50/50 chance of getting either the "red" or "orange" voice.
