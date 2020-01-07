What you need to know Google Assistant is coming to more devices this year as the company reports over 500 million users.

The Assistant will get better for your household with scheduled actions and digital sticky notes for your smart displays.

Google will also double down on privacy, adding new features so users can be more educated and in control of their data.

Google's starting off Assistant's year with a preview of what it's got coming down the line. The firm's digital assistant is already on a lot of devices, with Google claiming that over 500 million people are using it. Google plans to increase that number by widening the list of Assistant-enabled devices this year in all categories, ranging from smart home devices from the likes of Phillips, all the way to Samsung's Smart TVs, soundbars from Acer and Anker, and so on. It'll be easier to use an Assistant-enabled device this year because there'll be more of them. Google is also adding a bunch of new features to improve on Assistant's strengths, as well as cover up some glaring weaknesses. First of all, Google is getting even more proactive with the Assistant. When setting up an Assistant capable device using the device's own companion app on your phone, the Google Home app will surface a notification that'll let you know that you can set up Assistant on the device. You'll be able to do that right from your phone, so it won't take up too much of your time. In the same vein, the company will also be adding Scheduled Actions later this year. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before This is exactly what it says on the tin. Users will be able to issue commands telling the Assistant to activate their smart home devices and perform an action at a time of their choosing. The Google Assistant will schedule it and run the action when you want it to. A typical command would be, "Hey Google, run the coffee maker at 6 a.m."