The Google Assistant will now auto-launch Driving Mode as soon as your phone connects to your car's Bluetooth. As reported by the folks over at 9to5Google, the functionality has started rolling out as part of the Google app v12.39.

The new auto-launch option is set to "Do nothing" by default, so you'll have to choose either "Ask before launching" or "Launch driving mode" for it to work. There's also a second new option that can auto-launch Driving Mode on the best Android phones when driving is detected.

Both the new options can be accessed by heading over to Assistant settings > Transportation > Driving mode /Google Maps settings > Navigation settings > Google Assistant settings in the Google app.