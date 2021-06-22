Google app is crashing for some Android users — but a fix is on the way

According to reports from several Android users on Twitter, the Google app appears to be experiencing crashing issues after the latest update. The issue is affecting the best Android phones from Google, Samsung, Sony, Motorola, and a few other brands (via 9to5Google).

Affected users claim the crashing issue has been caused by the new v12.23.16.23 update that was released earlier this week. Some of the connected Google apps, such as Lens and Podcasts, are also crashing due to the same issue on some Android phones.

Hi Maciej, sorry to know that you are experiencing an issue with your device. It's important that we get this sorted. Could you try a soft reboot by holding down the power button for 30 seconds and see if it works fine? Let us know if that helps. ^Adam — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) June 22, 2021

Responding to complaints from users on Twitter, Google has suggested a soft reboot to fix the issue. While some users claim the "fix" appears to be working, others say it hasn't helped at all. For now, the only solution to fix the problem appears to be to uninstall the v12.23.16.23 update. You can do this by heading over to Settings > Apps > Google and tapping on Uninstall updates from the overflow menu in the top-right corner of the screen. According to some reports, the latest Google app beta v12.24, which was rolled out just a few hours back, includes a fix for the issue.

Google has confirmed to Android Central that it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

We're aware that the Google App on Android is not functioning as expected for some users. We are currently working to fix the problem

Fortunately, the issue isn't as widespread as the issue with Android System WebView that had caused multiple Android apps to crash. The issue was caused by a bug within Chrome and WebView's experiment & configuration technology. Google has since introduced a WebView "Safe Mode" to revert WebView to the last "known-good state" in case such an error occurs again.