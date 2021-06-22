Google app is crashing for some Android users — but a fix is on the way

What you need to know
- Some users are experiencing crashing issues after installing the latest Google app update.
- The issue is affecting devices from several Android OEMs.
- Google recommends a soft reboot to fix the crashing issue on affected devices.
According to reports from several Android users on Twitter, the Google app appears to be experiencing crashing issues after the latest update. The issue is affecting the best Android phones from Google, Samsung, Sony, Motorola, and a few other brands (via 9to5Google).
Affected users claim the crashing issue has been caused by the new v12.23.16.23 update that was released earlier this week. Some of the connected Google apps, such as Lens and Podcasts, are also crashing due to the same issue on some Android phones.
Responding to complaints from users on Twitter, Google has suggested a soft reboot to fix the issue. While some users claim the "fix" appears to be working, others say it hasn't helped at all. For now, the only solution to fix the problem appears to be to uninstall the v12.23.16.23 update. You can do this by heading over to Settings > Apps > Google and tapping on Uninstall updates from the overflow menu in the top-right corner of the screen. According to some reports, the latest Google app beta v12.24, which was rolled out just a few hours back, includes a fix for the issue.
Google has confirmed to Android Central that it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.
We're aware that the Google App on Android is not functioning as expected for some users. We are currently working to fix the problem
Fortunately, the issue isn't as widespread as the issue with Android System WebView that had caused multiple Android apps to crash. The issue was caused by a bug within Chrome and WebView's experiment & configuration technology. Google has since introduced a WebView "Safe Mode" to revert WebView to the last "known-good state" in case such an error occurs again.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
As a VR writer, these are the Quest 2 accessories I bought for Prime Day
The Oculus Quest 2 is an amazing piece of hardware, but a few inexpensive accessories will make the experience even better. These are my favorite Prime Day Quest 2 accessory deals.
Here are the best Fire tablet deals for Prime Day 2021
Looking save some money and get entertained with a new Amazon Fire Tablet? All the latest Fire Tablet offers are right here for Prime Day 2020.
Here are 57 reasons to grab an Amazon device deal for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is here, and you can save devices like Echo speakers, Fire TV streaming sticks, Ring doorbells, and more right now.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!