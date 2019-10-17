Google finally confirmed earlier this week that the Stadia Founder's Edition will be released on November 19. The company has now quietly listed its latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones as being compatible with the game streaming service on the "Stadia availability & requirements" page. As noted by 9to5Google, the Pixel 2 series from 2017 have also been added to the list.

Weirdly, however, the promotional video that was released earlier this week did not mention the Google's latest Pixel phones as being supported at launch. Only the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a were noted as supported phones. Along with Pixel smartphones, Google's game streaming service will also support Chrome OS tablets such as the Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10, and HP Chromebook X2.