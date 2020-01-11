We've all been there, you're trying to reply to an important email, but you can't remember the password. Thanks to password managers, however, you no longer need to worry about remembering all your login credentials — and according to security experts, they're also safer to use than keeping your passwords written down in a notebook somewhere. While not as fully featured as something like LastPass or 1Password, Google also offers a free Autofill service for Android and Chrome users.

However, unlike those services who've made it their business to protect your passwords, Google's offering has thus far been far less secure. For example, when using Google Autofill, a prompt to insert saved password simply appears when you're trying to log in to a website or app, without any form of authentication. Dedicated services like 1Password, on the other hand, ask for biometric scans before logging you in automatically.