Google's new Android ad tracking privacy protections are welcomed by experts, but some criticize the company for not making them more transparent and accessible to the average Android user.

In early June, the tech giant announced it was strengthening its privacy protections for Android users who want to make it harder for advertisers to track them. The Financial Times reported that the move was to "counter Apple's image as a better steward of personal data." Apple most recently announced new privacy tools that give users control over apps tracking their movements.

According to the move made by Google, it will target a $400 billion-a-year digital advertising industry by letting users fully opt out of sharing their "Advertising ID," an identifier that allows advertisers to track your movements from app to app.

Google already lets users limit ad tracking on Android phones by opting out of sharing their Advertising ID with developers, but that process is deeply hidden in the settings and does not prevent less scrupulous developers from attaining it anyway.

But starting later this year, once an Android user opts out of sharing that cross-app Advertising ID, developers will instead obtain "a string of zeros instead of the identifier," according to Google, who shared the news in an email with Android devs earlier early this month. The more ironclad privacy protections will first roll out to Android 12 users by the end of 2021 — of which there will be admittedly few at that point — before becoming widely available to all Android users through a Google Play Services update in early 2022.

Google is making it much harder for developers to track you across apps, but you have to know how to enable it.

The move would theoretically make it hard for advertisers to know your movements even when using some of the best Android apps, since Google is also cracking down on developers who abuse location data by forcing them to offer users the choice of providing precise or coarse location details.

Nishanth Sastry, a professor at the University of Surrey in the U.K. and specializes in the privacy of tracking technologies, said in an interview that the move is welcomed adding that for the most part when companies are self-regulated, they will do things in their best interest that benefits them. Google is now pushing that and is trying to make good with consumers, he said.

"But if doing so, and the manner in which they're making money becomes socially unacceptable, then they will start moving off of it. And that's what's happening now. There's more consciousness about privacy and for Google, that's part of the motivation for them," he said.

However, despite what looks like a positive move from Google, Sastry said the company should ask users, like Apple does, whether they want to allow developers to track them at all. "If you wanted to really protect people's privacy, you should turn it on by default," he said. "Not many people are actually going to go and set their Advertiser ID to 000. Google could have gone further and turned that on by default, which would have made more sense," he said.

In the first quarter of 2021, 82% of Google's revenue came from advertising, and the company says it strikes a fine balance between user privacy and accomplishing its core business goal of pairing advertisers with the right viewers. Given that the Play Store is filled primarily with free apps that garner revenue through Google's extensive ad network, it's understandable why the company does immediately hide that coveted Advertising ID from developers, but experts contend that the choice of being shown fewer targeted ads should be in the hands of phone owners.

