Google has entered into an agreement to acquire the Irish retail startup — Pointy. While you haven't heard of the company, you've probably already benefited from its technology several times. Pointy had previously partnered with Google in its own e-commerce efforts, allowing users to check local stores for stock availability.

For instance, let's say you wanted to buy a Pixel 4 somewhere in London or New York. You could search "Pixel 4", navigate to the Shopping tab, and filter to see its availability in local stores. Pointy's technology was what allowed Google to build out that feature-set.

Google's Peter Chane Senior Director, Local SMB Products explains: