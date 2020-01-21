Yesterday, we got about six seconds of new footage from Godfall, an upcoming title from Counterplay Games and Gearbox Software intended as a PlayStation 5 launch title, though it's also coming to PC through the Epic Games Store. The same Reddit user who leaked the footage yesterday has leaked the entire trailer today. You can check out the full leaked gameplay trailer below.

Per the leaker, this footage is from early 2019 and as such isn't quite final, with improvements to come. The trailer was evidently for internal use so it's unlikely you'll see it again, even when Counterplay Games begins sharing more about Godfall as the year goes on. While we still don't have a release date, the game is meant to launch alongside the PlayStation 5, so we can expect it to arrive sometime in Holiday 2020.

