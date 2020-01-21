Godfall wallpaper 2Source: Counterplay Games

What you need to know

  • Godfall is an upcoming title exclusive to PlayStation 5 and PC through the Epic Games Store.
  • Yesterday, a few seconds of footage from an unreleased trailer were leaked.
  • Today, the rest of the trailer has leaked on Reddit.
  • Godfall is planned to launch alongside the PlayStation 5.

Yesterday, we got about six seconds of new footage from Godfall, an upcoming title from Counterplay Games and Gearbox Software intended as a PlayStation 5 launch title, though it's also coming to PC through the Epic Games Store. The same Reddit user who leaked the footage yesterday has leaked the entire trailer today. You can check out the full leaked gameplay trailer below.

[Godfall] - Full Internal Early 2019 Teaser. Metacritic Journos Scores are a Joke, No this Teaser does not Represent the End Quality. Remember "Get woke go broke" from r/PS4

Per the leaker, this footage is from early 2019 and as such isn't quite final, with improvements to come. The trailer was evidently for internal use so it's unlikely you'll see it again, even when Counterplay Games begins sharing more about Godfall as the year goes on. While we still don't have a release date, the game is meant to launch alongside the PlayStation 5, so we can expect it to arrive sometime in Holiday 2020.

Godfall: Release Date, trailers and news — Everything you need to know

Load up

PlayStation Store Gift Card

Easy to stock up

PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.