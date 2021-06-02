What you need to know
- God of War Ragnarok is the sequel to the 2018 God of War.
- Developed by Sony Santa Monica, it was originally announced as releasing in 2021.
- Now, Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed the game will instead launch in 2022.
God of War Ragnarok is widely anticipated to be one of the best PS5 games available when it launches but unfortunately, it won't be out this year. In a statement on Twitter, the developer confirmed that God of War Ragnarok is delayed to 2022, becoming another name on a long list of PS5 games that have been delayed this year.
This upcoming title is developed by Sony Santa Monica, one of the most acclaimed developers at Sony Worldwide Studios. It's coming to the PS5 and follows the story of the 2018 God of War, which saw Kratos and his son Atreus attract the attention of the Norse pantheon, including the incredibly dangerous Thor and cunning Odin.
With E3 coming up, it makes sense that Sony would want to show it off at its own showcase. Though the company hasn't announced anything yet, it will likely hold a presentation at some point this summer where it shows off more of Horizon Forbidden West and hopefully has some surprises in store.
An official title hasn't been given yet, but many have taken to calling it God of War Ragnarok after its initial reveal stated that "Ragnarok is coming."
This story is developing…
Eufy Security's new cameras automatically track humans so you don't have to
Eufy Security's new cameras ditch the hub in favor of on-camera local storage, don't need a subscription for AI-based human detection, and one can even track the movements of an identified human with its pan/tilt/zoom motors.
These films and series are free on Roku Channel
Roku gives streamers access to a variety of free movies and television series every month via the Roku Channel. Here's a roundup of what free content you can find on the Roku Channel right now.
Android 12 is coming: here's the latest info on when your phone will get it
Developers have received access to Android 12 on their Pixel phones, but we're still a ways off from the public beta or the actual release. Here's everything we know or can predict about the Android 12 OS update schedule, including our predictions for Samsung One UI 4.0 and OxygenOS 12.
Here are the best HDMI 2.1 compatible HDMI cables for PS5 and Xbox 2020
Any serious video game player wants to ensure they have the best experience possible when playing games on a premium console like the new PlayStation 5 or Xbox. That means getting the best accessories to use with it, including an HDMI 2.1 cable that supports higher resolution, more bandwidth, and faster refresh rates.