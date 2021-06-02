God of War Ragnarok is widely anticipated to be one of the best PS5 games available when it launches but unfortunately, it won't be out this year. In a statement on Twitter, the developer confirmed that God of War Ragnarok is delayed to 2022, becoming another name on a long list of PS5 games that have been delayed this year.

This upcoming title is developed by Sony Santa Monica, one of the most acclaimed developers at Sony Worldwide Studios. It's coming to the PS5 and follows the story of the 2018 God of War, which saw Kratos and his son Atreus attract the attention of the Norse pantheon, including the incredibly dangerous Thor and cunning Odin.

With E3 coming up, it makes sense that Sony would want to show it off at its own showcase. Though the company hasn't announced anything yet, it will likely hold a presentation at some point this summer where it shows off more of Horizon Forbidden West and hopefully has some surprises in store.

An official title hasn't been given yet, but many have taken to calling it God of War Ragnarok after its initial reveal stated that "Ragnarok is coming."

This story is developing…