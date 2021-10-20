God of War Ragnarok is on the way for PS4 and PS5 players to enjoy but that hasn't stopped God of War from continuing to grow as a success. Sony Santa Monica's new take on Kratos first arrived in 2018 on PS4, with a PC version now on the way and scheduled to arrive on January 14, 2022. Sony Santa Monica also shared on Wednesday that God of War crossed over 19 million copies sold so far.

God of War passed 10 million copies sold back in May 2019, meaning the game has continued to sell a steady pace over the past couple of years.

This strong sales success will likely only continue with the upcoming launch of the PC version ahead of the sequel. If you need to brush up on the events of some past games, then check out the full God of War timeline and history so far. Next up is the finale of the Norse saga, meaning that God of War Ragnarok introduces new characters for players to keep track of.