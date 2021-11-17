Google has been busy updating its widgets following the launch of Android 12, and now Gmail is the latest to get a bit of a revamp, making it a lot more colorful and more useful for some of you that lead busy lives. According to 9to5Google, the new look is arriving with Gmail version 2021.10.31.

The most noticeable change to the Gmail widget is the improved support for Material You's dynamic color on Google's best Android phones, with a colored background and emails that are more individually highlighted. Each entry now has a button to quickly archive emails without opening the app.

In addition, the compose button now moved from the bottom of the widget to the top right corner. In its place is a new bottom bar that's visible when the widget is expanded horizontally. This gives users quick access to Chat, Spaces, and Google Meet. This switches to a sidebar when the widget is shrunken down.

You can see the differences between the old widget and the new version below, as shown by 9to5: