Google has been hard at work updating its core apps with dark themes to support Android 10's built-in dark mode. However, one of the most used and most popular apps has been noticeably absent. That was until today, when Google announced the dark theme for Gmail is officially rolling out.

In the past, we saw hints that the theme was in the works. It's surprising it took Google so long to release it for Gmail, but at least it is finally here. In the blog post, Google details that the rollout is beginning today for Android and iOS, but that it can take "potentially longer than 15 days for feature visibility." It's a server-side switch, so if you haven't gotten it already, updating your app won't help and you're just going to have to wait it out.