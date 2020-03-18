What you need to know
- The GitHub app is now generally available on iOS and Android.
- The app was in beta testing for several months to receive feedback.
- The app lets you manage your GitHub account and projects on the go.
Microsoft's Github announced the beta version of it's GitHub mobile app last November. Now, after months of beta testing, the app is generally available for iOS and Android. The app allows you to manage your GitHub account and projects on the go. You can grab the app from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store for free.
GitHub's post announcing the app's general availability breaks down some of the things you can do with the app:
- Organize tasks in a swipe: Get your inbox to zero in no time—swipe to finish a task or save the notification to return to it later.
- Give feedback and respond to issues: Respond to comments while you're on the go.
- Review and merge pull requests: Merge and mark pull requests to breeze through your workflow, wherever you are.
The Github mobile app works with GitHub individual plans, Team, and Enterprise Cloud. GitHub states that it is working on adding features and APIs so the app can work with Enterprise Server later this year.
GitHub
This mobile app allows you to browse notifications, read and reply to issues and pull requests, and review and merge pull requests. It's a useful tool for managing GitHub projects and your account on the go.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These products help me avoid going insane working from home
Trust us — it's easy to go insane while working from home. Here are a few gadgets and gizmos that'll (hopefully) stop that from happening.
How can Google improve its Messages app?
Google Messages is a solid texting app, but it's not perfect. Here's what some of our AC forum members would like to see added to make it even better!
Noise-canceling headphones are critical for work-from-home sanity
You may think that noise-canceling headphones are only for travel or open office environments when you need to drown out distractions, but they can be incredibly helpful for working from home.
These camera apps will help turn you into professional mobile photographer
Shooting with your Android camera is usually great, but third-party apps can pack a punch in places you didn’t even know you needed! There are apps that provide manual controls for everything, and others that provide editing features while you're taking pictures.