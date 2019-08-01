Fortnite Season X is officially out now, and as is the case in seasons past, the world of Fortnite is once again changing. After the glowing orb in Fortnite continued to grow more unstable, it seems to have exploded, setting off the chain reaction that causes the events of Season X.

From the looks of the trailer for Season X, time is all distorted in the world of Fortnite. Fans who want some popular locations from the past may get their wish, and there also seems to be some brand new areas to explore as well. Of course, the biggest inclusion seems to be the B.R.U.T.E., a giant two-person mech that is new to the game. After the giant robot and monster fought at the end of Season 9, it seems as if mechs will now play a part in the latest season of Fortnite. Season X will also include Rift Zones, which are areas of the map that seem to feature former locations in the game with new gameplay changes attached to them. The exact nature of the Rift Zones are still a mystery, but we'll likely learn more as people play.

Of course, a brand new season of Fortnite also means another Battle Pass, which includes 100 levels and over 100 rewards for players to grab. As per usual, the Season 9 Battle Pass is available in-game for 950 V-Bucks, and will reward various exclusive rewards to pick up. New to the Fortnite Season X Battle Pass are Missions, which are thematic objectives that will have you traveling across the island in search of rewards.