At Bethesda's E3 2019 press conference, they showed off two entirely brand new IPs — one of them was called Ghostwire: Tokyo. Creative director Ikumi Nakamura took the stage with a level of confidence, enthusiasm, and sincerity that immediately charmed the audience, and deeply contrasted with the level of creepiness and dark aesthetic beauty of the trailer she led into. Whatever Ghostwire: Tokyo is, the concepts for it presented in a CGI video look incredible. But that's exactly the question — what is Ghostwire: Tokyo? Details are scarce at the moment post-E3 press conference, and we're not likely to see much more from this title for a little while. But in the meantime, here are the bits we do know about this strange new game: What is Ghostwire: Tokyo?

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a new game from Tango Gameworks shown off during Bethesda's E3 2019 press conference. Tango Gameworks is a studio founded by Capcom veteran Shinji Mikami in 2010. The studio is known for working on both The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2, and Mikami himself worked on Resident Evil at Capcom. So you know this game is going to be pretty creepy! What is the story of the game?

Ghostwire: Tokyo takes place in (surprise!) Tokyo, where suddenly a large number of people have vanished without warning or explanation, leaving clothes behind in a Rapture-like event. You as the main character remain as a strange, evil force arrives in the city that may be responsible for the disappearances. It's your job to track it down and get to the bottom of what's happening using your own "spectral" abilities to combat the darkness. What should I expect from the gameplay?

Though we haven't yet seen any gameplay from Ghostwire: Tokyo, we do know it's not survival horror like The Evil Within. It seems like it may be some kind of action adventure, but will have lots of supernatural elements and will deal with conspiracy theories, the occult, and the paranormal. The game's tagline is "Don't fear the unknown. Attack it." Take that to mean what you will! When can I get it? Ghostwire: Tokyo does not yet have any kind of release window, and we didn't see what platforms it would be launching on, pricing information, or even any gameplay. We might have to wait a long time before this information becomes available.