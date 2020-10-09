Ghost of Tsushima runs at 60 FPS on PS5 with Game Boost

The PS5 is just over a month away and ahead of its release, Sony has been sharing some more details on backward compatibility, confirming that all but 10 PS4 games will be playable on PS5 and that certain PS4 games with benefit from the new hardware with Game Boost. Sucker Punch Productions took to Twitter to confirm that a new option means Ghost of Tsushima runs at 60 FPS on PS5. Additionally, the advanced SSD means the game will load even faster.

PS5 owners playing with Game Boost will see an extra option to allow frame rates up to 60FPS, and while loading speeds on the PS4 are already great, just wait until you see them on the PS5! — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) October 9, 2020

This doesn't appear to be an overall PS5 enhancement or a new version of the game, rather it's just an extra option for anyone playing the PS4 game on PS5. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a free multiplayer mode, is part of an update coming to the game on October 16, which should also benefit from this smooth new mode.

The PS5 is set to release on November 12 in a handful of countries, with a wide release on November 19. Ghost of Tsushima released back in July and sold 2.4 million copies in its first three days. In our review, we noted that it felt like a solid samurai adventure, though not without its faults.